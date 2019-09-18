Yamina factions to hold coalition negotiations together

Coalition negotiations team will include representatives from Jewish Home, National Union, and New Right factions.

Yamina, which separated into its various components Tuesday night, will conduct coalition negotiations as a single party, as they agreed to do during their negotiations for a joint run.

"The parties will work together in order to strengthen the values of the Land of Israel, the People of Israel, and the Torah of Israel, to fix the judicial system and for a free economy," Yamina said in a statement.

The negotiating team will include representatives from the three parties, as agreed on in our contract: Nir Orbach from the Jewish Home, Yehuda Wald from the National Union, and Tal Gan-Zvi from the New Right.

At 4:00p.m. Wednesday afternoon, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will meet with the leaders of all the right-wing parties. At 6:00p.m., Netanyahu will hold a general meeting of the Likud.

In a Tuesday night speech, Netanyahu said: "At this time, the State of Israel needs a Zionist government."

"There will not be and cannot be a government that relies on anti-Zionist Arab parties that deny the very existence of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state, parties which glorify and praise the bloodthirsty terrorists who murder our soldiers, our citizens.”