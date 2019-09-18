'Israel needs a broad, strong, Zionist government'

Prime Minister responds to the results of the election. His associates promised a "short and important speech".

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke on Tuesday night at the Likud party headquarters and responded to the results of the elections as they emerge from the exit polls.

Netanyahu, whose voice was hoarse, said, “I’d rather lose my voice than lose the country.”

“We went through an incredibly tough election campaign. I would like to thank the Likud Knesset members. We were united during the election campaign and will stand together in the face of the tasks ahead of us."

“Israel needs a broad, strong and Zionist government,” Netanyahu continued.

“All the partners of the Likud expressed a clear commitment to going together. We will enter into negotiations to establish a strong Zionist government and to prevent a dangerous anti-Zionist government.”