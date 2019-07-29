New Right, United Right reach final agreement on joint run

Ayelet Shaked to head joint list of right-wing parties, Rabbi Rafi Peretz to be 2nd on list, Bezalel Smotrich 3rd, and Naftali Bennett 4th.

The leaders of the United Right and New Right factions reached a final agreement Monday afternoon on a united list for the upcoming elections in September. The agreement was reached after hours of non-stop negotiations.

According to the outline published by the parties, the composition of the list will be as follows:

1. Ayelet Shaked

2. Rabbi Rafi Peretz

3. Minister Bezalel Smotrich

4. Naftali Bennett

5. United Right

6. United Right

7. New Right

8. United Right

9. New Right

10. United Right

11. New Right

12. New Right

13. United Right

14. United Right

15. New Right

16. United Right

17. New Right

18. United Right

19. New Right

20. United Right

The following principles were also agreed:

1. The faction will conduct the coalition negotiations with Prime Minister Netanyahu in order to bring about the establishment of a right-wing government under his leadership.

2. The integration of Otzma Yehudit and other right-wing parties on the list will be done on the basis of negotiations with the Likud, and in accordance with the demands of Itamar Ben-Gvir and later on in the agreement reached in the last elections.

3. The partners agree to work towards the the enactment of a 'Norwegian law' to allow ministers to resign from the Knesset to make room for other party members.