New Right, United Right reach final agreement on joint run

The leaders of the United Right and New Right factions reached a final agreement Monday afternoon on a united list for the upcoming elections in September. The agreement was reached after hours of non-stop negotiations.
According to the outline published by the parties, the composition of the list will be as follows:
1. Ayelet Shaked
2. Rabbi Rafi Peretz
3. Minister Bezalel Smotrich
4. Naftali Bennett
5. United Right
6. United Right
7. New Right
8. United Right
9. New Right
10. United Right
11. New Right
12. New Right
13. United Right
14. United Right
15. New Right
16. United Right
17. New Right
18. United Right
19. New Right
20. United Right
The following principles were also agreed:
1. The faction will conduct the coalition negotiations with Prime Minister Netanyahu in order to bring about the establishment of a right-wing government under his leadership.
2. The integration of Otzma Yehudit and other right-wing parties on the list will be done on the basis of negotiations with the Likud, and in accordance with the demands of Itamar Ben-Gvir and later on in the agreement reached in the last elections.
3. The partners agree to work towards the the enactment of a 'Norwegian law' to allow ministers to resign from the Knesset to make room for other party members.