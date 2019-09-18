Live updates: Official results in election to the 22nd Knesset

Official results in the election to the 22nd Knesset began to trickle in on Wednesday morning.

As of 6:15 a.m., 43% of the votes had been counted. The Likud wins 27.78%, Blue and White has 25.94%, Shas - 8.72%, United Torah Judaism - 8.68%, Yisrael Beytenu - 7.68%, and Yamina has 6.75%.

Labor-Gesher has 5%, the Democratic Union – 4.43%, Otzma Yehudit - 2.26% and the Joint List – 1.89%.

The voter turnout in Tuesday’s election was 69.4 percent, 1.5 percent higher than the voter turnout at the end of the previous election in April of 2019.

Exit polls published on Tuesday night showed that Blue and White was the largest party in the Knesset and is followed by the Likud, but it does not appear that either party has enough seats to form a coalition.

Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu party will probably be the deciding factor in determining who will head Israel’s next government – Binyamin Netanyahu or Benny Gantz.