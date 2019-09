Voter turnout of 69.4 percent represents an increase of about 1.5 percent compared to the turnout in the previous election in April.

The voter turnout in the elections for the 22nd Knesset is 69.4 percent at the time the polls closed, the Central Election Committee said on Tuesday night.

The turnout is 1.5 percent higher than the voter turnout at the end of the previous election in April of 2019.

The 10,885 polling stations across the country opened at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, and 6,394,030 registered voters were able to exercise their democratic right and could vote by 10:00 p.m.