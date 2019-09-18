Arab Joint List is the Knesset's third largest party with 15 seats. Liberman wins 8 seats.

An updated exit poll released by Channel 13 News on Tuesday night finds that the Blue and White Party is the largest party in the Knesset with 32 seats, followed by the Likud with 30 seats.

The Arab Joint List wins 15 seats, Shas - 9 seats, Yisrael Beytenu - 8 seats and United Torah Judaism - 8 seats.

Yamina has 6 seats, the Democratic Union - 6 seats and Labor-Gesher has 6 seats as well.

The left-wing-Arab bloc leads with 59 seats, the right-wing bloc has 53 seats. Yisrael Beytenu remains the deciding factor with its 8 seats.