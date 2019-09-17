Macron, Jordanian King concerned over Jordan Valley

French President and Jordan's King voice concern over Israel's plan to impose sovereignty over the Jordan Valley.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Jordan's King Abdullah II on Monday voiced their concern over Israel's plan to impose sovereignty over the Jordan Valley.

In a phone call, the two leaders "reiterated that there was no alternative to the two-state solution", the Elysee said in a statement quoted by the Xinhua news agency.

"They agreed to stay in close contact over the coming weeks to avoid any dangerous escalation of tensions," it added.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said last week that, if re-elected, he would apply sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and Dead Sea area.

The announcement was criticized by the European Union (EU), which warned that annexation would “undermine chances for peace in the region.”

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres also criticized the announcement, warning the move would be illegal and would gut prospects for regional peace.

Jordan’s Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, warned that Netanyahu's pledge would drag the region into violence.

France, along with Germany, Italy, Spain and Britain, warned Netanyahu last week against going through with the move, saying it would “constitute a serious breach of international law.”