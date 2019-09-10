Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu held a press conference Tuesday evening to make a "dramatic statement about the Trump Administration's "Deal of the Century."

"We are on the eve of the elections. President Trump said he will present his Deal of the Century few days after the election and it is just around the corner. This presents us with a great challenge and a great opportunity to apply Israeli sovereignty to Judea and Samaria and other areas," Netanyahu said.

The prime minister announced that after the elections he would apply Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and the Dead Sea area.

"There is one place that Israeli sovereignty can be applied immediately after the elections if Israeli citizens let me in. Today I announce my intention to apply Israeli sovereignty to the Jordan Valley and the Dead Sea," he declared.

"This will be our defensive belt to the east. It ensures that we will never be a country a few miles wide," Netanyahu said.

He added that this plan would only be implemented if he was reelected. “This is a democracy. I won’t do anything without a clear mandate. So I’m asking for a mandate, to do this thing that enjoys a broad consensus, to define at long last Israel’s permanent borders, promising that Judea and Samaria don’t turn into Gaza."

“We haven’t had this kind of opportunity since the [1967] Six Day War, and may not have it against for another 50 years.”