Five European countries concerned over sovereignty pledge

France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Britain criticize Netanyahu's pledge to apply sovereignty in the Jordan Valley.

Five major European countries on Thursday expressed concern over Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s pledge to apply Israeli sovereignty in the Jordan Valley if elected.

France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Britain said in a joint statement quoted by The Associated Press that such a move would “constitute a serious breach of international law.”

The five countries said they are “deeply concerned about the announcement of a possible annexation of areas in the West Bank, particularly the Jordan valley and the northern shore of the Dead Sea.”

They urged Israel and the Palestinian Arabs to avoid taking steps that “would imperil the viability of a two-state solution” and make it harder to achieve peace.

They also expressed support for Israel’s right to security and strongly condemned recent attacks on Israel from Gaza.

Netanyahu said on Tuesday evening that, if re-elected, he would apply sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and Dead Sea area.

The announcement was criticized by the European Union (EU), which warned that annexation would “undermine chances for peace in the region.”

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres also criticized the announcement, warning the move would be illegal and would gut prospects for regional peace.