Hamas leader: We will not permit annexation of Jordan Valley

Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal says his organization will do everything to thwart Netanyahu's application of sovereignty in Jordan Valley.

Khaled Mashaal, one of the leaders of the Hamas terrorist organization, said on Wednesday that the Palestinian Arab organizations will work in every way possible to thwart Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's plan to apply sovereignty in the Jordan Valley.

Netanyahu wants "to turn the land of Palestine, the blood of the Palestinian people and the holy places into issues of the election campaign, and this is in the wake of the Arab weakness," said Mashaal, who spoke in Qatar.

"The struggle was and will continue to be our way and strategy and will never deviate from it, but will stick to this path to oppose the plans of the occupation and thwart them," said Mashaal.

Netanyahu said on Tuesday evening that, if re-elected, he would apply sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and Dead Sea area.

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas was furious following Netanyahu’s announcement and threatened to end all agreements with Israel should Netanyahu go through with the plan.

Netanyahu was also condemned by Arab and Muslim countries, which said that Netanyahu’s announcement “constitutes a dangerous development and a new Israeli aggression.”