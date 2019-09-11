Arab countries slam Netanyahu 'sovereignty' pledge

"The announcement constitutes a dangerous development and a new Israeli aggression," Arab foreign ministers say over PM's statements.

Arab and Muslim countries Wednesday led a wave of outcry after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to apply sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and Dead Sea area if re-elected.

"The announcement constitutes a dangerous development and a new Israeli aggression," Arab foreign ministers said.

They also warned in a statement of "the ramifications of these dangerous, illegal and irresponsible" moves saying it would "undermine the chances of progress in the peace process".

Jordanian and Palestinian Authority officials said any such measure risks "killing off" and "destroying" the entire "peace process."

Jordan's house speaker Atef al-Tawarneh went as far as to warn on Wednesday that any such move could even put the country's peace treaty with Israel -- only one of two with Israel's neighbors -- "at stake".

Damascus "strongly condemned" Netanyahu's vow, with a Syrian foreign ministry source telling the state news agency SANA that it was an "expansionist" plan in "flagrant violation" of international treaties.



Saudi Arabia flagged the announcement as a "dangerous escalation", and convened an "emergency meeting" of the foreign ministers of the 57 member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah on Sunday to discuss the issue.

United Arab Emirates' foreign minister Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan denounced Netanyahu's proposal as "electoral exploitation in the most heinous form", while the Gulf Cooperation Council's chief Abdellatif al-Zayani characterized the Israeli prime minister's rhetoric as a "dangerous and aggressive provocation".

Beyond the Arab world, Turkey slammed Netanyahu's pledge as "racist".

Ankara would "defend (the) rights and interests of our Palestinian brothers and sisters till the end," said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The United Nations remonstrated that Netanyahu's plan would have no "international legal effect."

Meanwhile, the European Union said the pledge undermines any "prospects for peace."

"The policy of settlement construction and expansion... is illegal under international law and its continuation, and actions taken in this context, undermine the viability of the two-state solution and the prospects for a lasting peace," an EU spokesperson said in a statement.