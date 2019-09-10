UN warns Israel over annexation plans

UN Spokesman: 'The secretary-general's position has always been clear: Unilateral actions are not helpful in the peace process.'

The United Nations today warned Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu that his plan to annex the Jordan Valley if re-elected would have no "international legal effect."

Netanyahu issued the pledge as he gears up for September 17 elections. He also said Israel would move to annex Israeli settlements throughout Judea and Samaria.

"The secretary-general's position has always been clear: unilateral actions are not helpful in the peace process," UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

"Any Israeli decision to impose its laws, jurisdictions and administration in the occupied West Bank is without any international legal effect," the Spokesman added.

"Such a prospect would be devastating to the potential of reviving negotiations, regional peace, and the very essence of a two-state solution."