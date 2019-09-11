'Why are leftists afraid of cameras to prevent voter fraud?'

Justice Minister pushes back on criticism of Camera Law. 'Nothing to fear if you're not counting on fraud.'

Justice Minister Amir Ohana (Likud) on Wednesday presented the Camera Law to the Knesset.

Likud MKs took the seats of Yisrael Beytenu MKs in protest of Yisrael Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman's opposition to the law, which is intended to prevent election fraud.

"Transparency prevents corruption, and sunlight is the best cleaning solution," Ohana said. "Footage is the best guarantee of election purity. We expect all of those sitting in this chamber to support the law. Anyone who votes against it is voting against the citizens of Israel."

"This law says: Everything that a supervisor can notice, he can document in a digital memory. That's it. There's no x-rays, there's no invasion of voters' privacy behind the screens, it won't hurt the secrecy of the elections. It's a regular camera, it can be a cell phone camera, which will record what's happening."

Turning to those who opposed the law, Ohana asked: "How exactly does this bill serve the Likud? How does it harm others? What, are you counting on fraudulent votes? If not, what are you worried about?"

"The honorable legal advisers have made their statements against the law. Is that how it will end? Are publicly elected officials a herd of bots who are unable to say 'no?'"

Earlier Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu called on Liberman to follow through his earlier promise to support the law, which will be voted on later today.

On Monday, Liberman promised to oppose the law, leaving the Likud without the majority required to pass it.

"If Liberman and his party come vote, we will have the majority necessary to pass the law, with more than 61 MKs," Netanyahu said. "I call on Liberman to recover himself, not to join with [Blue and White leaders MKs Yair] Lapid and [Benny] Gantz, and [Joint Arab List MKs] Ahmad Tibi and Ayman Odeh, to come to the Knesset and vote in favor of this important law, which will prevent fraud and vote-stealing."

He concluded: "Liberman, if you do not come to vote, it will be one more proof that you've joined the leftist government of Lapid and Gantz and the Arab parties. It's up to you."