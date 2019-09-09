Liberman blasts 'Camera Law'

Yisrael Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman has announced that his party will not support the Camera Law as it is presented written, demanding that only the Elections Committee be authorized to use cameras in voting places. The present bill permits all election observers to use cameras at voting areas.



"If [Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu decides who's the supervisor and where the cameras will be, that would give him an unfair advantage," Liberman claimed.



"People are not stupid and they understand what is happening. Netanyahu is not interested left or right, he is ready to appoint [Joint Arab List Chairman MK] Ayman Odeh to the Foreign Minister of Israel if it brings him to power."

Last month, Liberman expressed support for the law, which allows cameras to be placed in voting stations, saying: "Today there's 'Big Brother' on every street corner, so I see no reason why not."

On Sunday, Cabinet ministers unanimously approved the Camera Law. The Knesset is expected to vote on the law on Monday.