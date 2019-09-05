Former Egyptian President's son dies at 24

Abdullah Morsi, youngest son of Mohammed Morsi, dies of heart attack two months after his father's passing.

Abdullah Morsi, the youngest son of former Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi, died on Wednesday at a hospital in Cairo, the Turkish Anadolu news agency reported.

According to the report, Morsi died of a heart attack.

A source in the Morsi family confirmed Abdullah Morsi’s death to Anadolu, without giving further details.

Egypt’s Health Ministry has yet to comment on his death.

Abdullah Morsi’s death comes two months after the death of his father, the first democratically elected head of state in Egypt’s modern history, who died at the age of 67 after collapsing in a Cairo court while on trial on espionage charges.

Morsi was ousted by the army in 2013 amid mass protests against his rule.

In 2016, Egypt's highest court overturned the death penalty to which Morsi and five other leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood were sentenced for their roles in organizing the mass prison break at the Wadi Natroun prison in 2011.

Prosecutors said Morsi and his supporters were assisted by Hamas and Hezbollah in organizing the prison break.

At the time of his death during trial, Morsi had already been sentenced to a total of 45 years in prison in various trials. In December of 2017, he was sentenced to three years in prison for "insulting the judiciary".

Abdullah Morsi was arrested last year on charges of belonging to a banned group and spreading "fake news". He was freed on bail hours later.

Another son of the deposed president, Ossama Morsi, was arrested in 2016 for "incitement to violence" and is in prison.