Egypt's former president sentenced to 3 years in prison

Egyptian court sentences former Islamist president Mohammed Morsi to three years in prison for "insulting the judiciary".

An Egyptian court on Saturday sentenced ousted Islamist president Mohammed Morsi to three years in prison for "insulting the judiciary," his lawyer said, according to AFP.

19 other defendants were jailed as well. They include former members of parliament, activists and three journalists.

Morsi had already been sentenced to a total of 45 years in prison in two other trials after the military ousted him in 2013.

The defendants had all been charged with making statements deemed insulting to the judiciary.

Five other defendants, including jailed activist Alaa Abdel Fattah, were fined 30,000 pounds (about $1,680) each.

Morsi was also ordered to pay two million pounds to the head of the judges' syndicate and another judge, while 22 other defendants were ordered to pay one million pounds to the head of the syndicate, according to AFP.

Morsi's lawyer told the news agency he would appeal the verdict.

In September, a court in Egypt upheld a life sentence against Morsi on charges stemming from a trial over spying for Qatar.

In November of 2016, Egypt's court of cassation overturned a life sentence against the Islamist former President in a case that revolves around accusations of espionage with Hamas.

A week earlier the court overturned a death sentence against Morsi in a case in which he and five other leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood were sentenced for their roles in organizing a mass prison break in 2011.

In 2012, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being convicted of inciting the killing of protesters, in an incident that saw 10 people gunned down outside the presidential palace in December 2012.