Deposed Egyptian Pres. Mohamed Morsi dies after court session

Former Muslim Brotherhood President of Egypt collapses and dies following court session in his lengthy trial.

Former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi collapsed and died following a court session Monday. He was 67.

Morsi, a senior figure in the Muslim Brotherhood, was elected as Egypt's president in June, 2012 in the wake of the Arab Spring, which compelled Hosni Mubarak to resign after decades as president. He was deposed in a military coup in July 2013 following mass protests against his rule.

Following his ousted, Morsi stood trial for the shooting of protesters, espionage for foreign military organizations including Hamas and Hezbollah, and for breaking out of prison in 2011 prior to his election.

He was convicted in 2015 for the arrest and torture of protesters and for incitement to violence. However, he was cleared of a murder charge. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison, and later received an additional 40 year sentence, two life sentences, and the death penalty for his roll in the prison break. His death sentence and one of his life sentences were later overturned.