Iran to again cut commitments under nuclear deal

Iran’s Foreign Minister: Iran will further cut its commitments under 2015 nuclear deal unless European states salvage it by Thursday.

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, declared on Tuesday that Tehran would further cut its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal unless European states acted to salvage the pact by Thursday, Reuters reported.

At the same time, Zarif stressed that this did not mean the “end of talks”.

The Iranian Foreign Minister said that President Hassan Rouhani would soon announce details of the cuts.

“Implementation of this step does not mean the end of talks,” he added.

Iran has scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal signed with world powers in retaliation for US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement last May.

Trump later imposed two rounds of sanctions on Iran, the latest of which went into effect in November of 2018.

The European signatories have vowed to help Iran evade the economic sanctions imposed by the US, shielding companies doing business with the rogue state in an effort to preserve the Iran nuclear deal.

France has proposed offering Iran about $15 billion in credit lines until year-end if Tehran comes fully back into compliance with the deal, Western and Iranian sources said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran threatened that his country is capable of resuming production of 20% enriched uranium within two days.