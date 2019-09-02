After missile attacks, IDF on high alert in northern Israel

After a quiet night, Israel's security forces remain prepared and on high alert. Agricultural activity still not allowed near border fence.

Sunday night was quiet in northern Israel, but Israel's security forces remained on high alert and prepared for a variety of scenarios.

The limitations initially placed on civilian activity on Sunday afternoon were removed towards evening, other than the restriction of agricultural work near the security fence.

According to Al-Hayat, French President Emmanuel Macron spoke on the phone with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and senior American officials. The conversations were held after Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri requested Macron's adviser Emmanuel Bonne prevent an escalation.

On Sunday, the Hezbollah terror group, which is based in Lebanon, attacked military targets near Avivim and Kibbutz Yir'on in northern Israel. No one was injured.

In response, Israeli warplanes and artillery struck 50 targets in southern Lebanon.

For several hours, it was not clear whether Hezbollah's attacks had caused injuries among the IDF, as the terror group claimed. Later, it was revealed that the IDF purposely misled Hezbollah, evacuating healthy soldiers to Rambam Medical Center.