Israel retaliates with airstrikes in Lebanon

Israeli aircraft hit terror targets in southern Lebanon following missile barrage by Hezbollah terrorists.

Israeli warplanes struck multiple targets in southern Lebanon Sunday afternoon, after Hezbollah terrorists fired a number of missiles at Israeli targets near the border.

The Iranian-backed Lebanese terror group claimed that it had destroyed an Israeli tank near the town of Avivim on the Israeli-Lebanese border, killing and injuring several Israeli soldiers.

Hezbollah “destroyed a military vehicle on the road to the Avivim barracks, killing and wounding those inside," the group said in a statement.

According to the IDF, Israel retaliated with airstrikes against terrorist targets in villages in southern Lebanon.

Lebanon's military claimed Sunday that an IDF drone aircraft dropped incendiary material after crossing into Lebanese airspace, sparking a forest fire.

Israel acknowledged that the fire was sparked as a result of IDF actions in the area, but declined to provide details, saying only that the fires "originate with operations by our forces int he area."

Israel has yet to confirm if any soldiers were killed or injured in the attacks, but acknowledged that Hezbollah missiles had scored several hits.

“A number of anti- tank missiles were fired from Lebanon towards an IDF base and military vehicles. A number of hits have been confirmed.”

Along with the airstrikes, Israeli artillery shelled targets across the border, including in the village of Maroun el Ras, according to the AP.