'The US stands with Israel, backs its right to self-defense'

White House envoy Jason Greenblatt says US backs Israel's military actions following Hezbollah missile attack on northern Israel.

The Trump administration backed Israel’s use of force on terrorist targets in southern Lebanon Sunday, following a barrage of missiles fired by Hezbollah terrorists into northern Israel, White House envoy Jason Greenblatt said Sunday night.

Greenblatt blamed Iran for the flare up, which saw multiple anti-tank missiles fired from southern Lebanon towards Israeli vehicles and an army base near the town of Avivim, in northern Israel.

“Missiles fired from Lebanon into Israel. Iran has proxies in Lebanon & Gaza that harm Israel, undermine chances for peace & threaten a better future for Palestinians,” Greenblatt tweeted.

“The US stands w/ Israel & fully supports its right to defend itself against all attacks.”

Israeli forces retaliated on a number of targets in southern Lebanon, firing over 100 artillery shells and using airstrikes against Hezbollah sites.

Hezbollah claimed that it destroyed an armored Israeli vehicle, killing and injuring crew members inside.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu denied the claim, however, saying that no Israeli personnel were killed or wounded Sunday.

“We have no casualties,” said Netanyahu. “No one was injured – not even a scratch.”

Israel did confirm that a military ambulance was struck by multiple anti-tank missiles, however.