Rivlin: If you want calm, both sides of border must have quiet

Israeli president says IDF 'ready and willing' to act if necessary, following Hezbollah missile attacks on northern Israel.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said his country was prepared to take military action to defend itself “without hesitation”, warning Syria and Lebanon that the border would only remain quiet if there is quiet ‘on both of its sides’.

Speaking during a meeting with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Sunday afternoon, Rivlin commented on the Hezbollah missile attacks on IDF positions in northern Israel.

"All those who seek to harm us should know that we are ready and willing to defend Israel's citizens wherever they are, without hesitation. We also say to them that we are prepared and do not want to show just how well-prepared we are. You should know that the border can only be quiet if it is on both of its sides,” Rivlin said.

Hezbollah claimed that it had destroyed an IDF tank in the attacks, killing and injuring the crew members inside.

The IDF later denied the claim however, and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said that no Israelis had been injured in the attacks.

“We have no casualties,” said Netanyahu at a press conference Sunday. “No one was injured – not even a scratch.”