Despite Hezbollah claim it destroyed IDF tank and killed crew members, Israel says no soldiers killed or injured Sunday.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu denied claims that the crew of an IDF tank was killed Sunday by Hezbollah missiles, saying that no Israelis were killed or injured in the attacks.

“We have no casualties,” said Netanyahu at a press conference Sunday. “No one was injured – not even a scratch.”

"Around one hour ago, I held a consultation with the Chief-of-Staff and with IDF generals. We were attacked with several anti-tank missiles. We responded with 100 shells and firing from the air by various means. We are consulting about the next steps. I have ordered that we be prepared for any scenario. We will decide on the next steps pending developments."

The Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorist group had claimed that an Israeli tank was destroyed by its missile attacks into northern Israel, and that the crew members were killed and injured.

Hezbollah forces “destroyed a military vehicle on the road to the Avivim barracks, killing and wounding those inside," the group said in a statement.

"Hezbollah executed the attack, however (it) failed to cause casualties, said an IDF spokesperson.

"The tactical event on the ground appears to be behind us, however the strategic situation is still on, and the Israel Defense Forces maintains an elevated level of readiness."

Terrorists operating out of southern Lebanon fired multiple anti-tank missiles at Israeli positions and vehicles near the town of Avivim in northern Israel Sunday afternoon, the IDF reported earlier on Sunday.

The terrorists scored a number of hits, an IDF spokesperson said, though the IDF later reported that despite the hits, no casualties had been inflicted.

“A number of anti- tank missiles were fired from Lebanon towards an IDF base and military vehicles. A number of hits have been confirmed.”

Israel later said that the vehicle hit in the attacks was a military ambulance.

The IDF said that it returned fire “at the source of the fire and at targets in southern Lebanon,” firing over 100 artillery shells into southern Lebanon.

Israeli aircraft also struck several targets in southern Lebanon towns.