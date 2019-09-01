Iran unveils new high-precision drone

Iranian commander says drone capable of carrying out long reconnaissance and surveillance missions "deep inside enemy territory."

The Iranian Army on Sunday unveiled a new jet-propelled drone, capable of carrying long-time surveillance missions and hitting targets with high precision, Iran's IRNA news agency reported.

At an unveiling ceremony, the Commander of the Iranian Air Defense Force Brigadier General Ali-Reza Sabahifard said that the drone is able to conduct long reconnaissance and surveillance missions and has been developed in two versions.

He said the drone had taken about a year to develop, and was able to carry out missions "deep inside enemy territory."

Last weekend, Israeli aircraft struck Iranian military targets in the village of Aqraba, southeast of Damascus, where an Iranian drone operation was centered. The operation had aimed to attack targets in Israel.