Watch: Iran's Quds Force attempts drone attack on Israel

Caught on camera: Israel foils attempted drone kamikaze attack by explosive-laden unmanned aircraft operated by Iranian terrorists in Syria.

The Israeli military released footage Sunday evening from an attempted drone attack by Iranian-linked terrorists in southern Syria last week.

On Thursday, terrorists linked to Iran’s Quds Force in Syria attempted to launch a multi-pronged attack by explosive-laden drone aircraft on multiple targets in northern Israel.

The bomb-carrying unmanned aircraft were to have crashed into targets in Israel in a kind of “kamikaze”-style attack, IDF spokesperson Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said.

Israeli forces foiled the attacks, the IDF said, without specifying how the drones were repulsed.

In the video, Iranian Quds Force members can be seen carrying one of the drones from the failed attack from its planned launch site adjacent to the Syrian viliage of Arneh.



On Saturday, Israeli aircraft struck Iranian military targets in the village of Aqraba, southeast of Damascus, where the drone operation was centered.

At least five people were killed, including Hezbollah terrorists and at least one Iranian official, the London-based Syrian Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor group.