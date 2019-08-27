Likud minister outraged by ban on polling-place cameras

Communications Minister David Amsalem (Likud) responded Tuesday to the decision of Central Election Committee Chairman Judge Hanan Melcer not to allow cameras to be installed at polling stations.

"Your Honor, Judge Melcer, I read your outrageous decision in amazement," Amsalem said. "You must have been confused. Your most important job is to maintain the purity of the elections and not encourage the industry of fraud under the guise of harming the principle of secrecy during voting."

"You would do well, sir, to inform the people of Israel who you expect to prevent election fraud, as documented and brought to your attention by the Likud activists who were present at the polls in the Arab sector. I hear statements about 'victory for democracy,' but in fact it is a certificate of poverty and a mortal blow to the purity of the elections."

On Monday night, Melcer prohibited the placement of security cameras in voting booths, despite the fact that he acknowledged last week discrepancies between the number of voters and the number of votes at certain polling stations.

In July, police began investigating a suspicion that at certain polling stations, votes were actively distributed among the parties, by station employees.