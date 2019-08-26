'Israel will do whatever is necessary to defend itself'

PM Netanyahu says Iran seeking to use 'broad front' to attack Israel, calls on international community to counter Iran's aggression.

Prime Minister and Defense Minister Binyamin Netanyahu promised that Israel would not hesitate to thwart Iranian terrorist measures planned against it.

"Iran acts on a broad front to bring out murderous terrorist attacks against the State of Israel," Netanyahu said. "Israel will continue to defend its security however that may be necessary. I call on the international community to act immediately so that Iran stops these attacks. "

Earlier, Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz attended a security briefing at the Prime Minister's Residence in light of recent security incidents, including the thwarting of an Iranian drone attack from Syria.

On Sunday, Iranian Al Quds commander Qassem Soleimani threatened Israel on Twitter in response to the thwarting of the Iranian drone attack.

“These insane operations will surely be the last steps of the Zionist regime,” he wrote.

Also on Sunday, the IDF released footage from an attempted drone attack by Iranian-linked terrorists in southern Syria.

In the video, Iranian Quds Force members can be seen carrying one of the drones from the failed attack from its planned launch site adjacent to the Syrian village of Arneh.

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi said on Sunday that Israel held Soleimani personally responsible for the planned attack on northern Israel over the weekend, adding that the attack would have included multiple unmanned warplanes against multiple targets in Israel.