"Iran's Quds Force chief is directly responsible for drone plot"

IDF chief says Iran's Quds Force behind plot to use drones to attack multiple targets in Israel. 'Quds chief is personally responsible.'

The Israeli military blamed Iran’s Quds Force Sunday afternoon for the planned attack on northern Israel by drone aircraft operated by Iranian-linked militias in Syria.

The IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi said in a statement Sunday that Israel held the chief of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani, personally responsible for the planned attack on northern Israel over the weekend, adding that the attack would have included multiple unmanned warplanes against multiple targets in Israel.

“The terrorist attack which we thwarted was supposed to include attacks by multiple drone aircraft against a number of targets in Israel,” said Kochavi Sunday afternoon.

“Quds Force chief Soleimani is personally responsible for planning and leading the attack. We need to prepare for all possible contingencies.”

Late Saturday night, Israeli aircraft struck Iranian military targets in Aqraba, Syria, killing five people, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor group said Sunday, including at least one Iranian official and two Hezbollah terrorists.

The IDF confirmed it had carried out multiple strikes against Iranian targets outside Damascus following Intelligence that Iran was planning to launch armed drones at northern Israel.