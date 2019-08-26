Arab arrested for threatening to murder cop who killed terrorist

Jerusalem man arrested after threatening to murder police officer who shot and killed terrorist during Temple Mount stabbing attack

Jerusalem police announced Sunday night that they arrested a suspect for threatening to murder an Israeli police officer who killed one of the terrorists responsible for the August 15th stabbing attack at the entrance to the Temple Mount.

The police were notified of the threat by the pro-Israel watchdog Im Tirtzu, whose Arab Desk discovered the threat after a Facebook post uploaded by the Hamas-affiliated Shehab News Agency released images of the face of the police officer.

"The extremist Zionist policeman circled in blue who shot the two Jerusalemite boys, Nassim Abu Rumi and Hamoudeh al-Sheikh, two days ago was also the one who took furniture from the prayer house at the Gate of Mercy last night," read the post on the popular Facebook page with over seven millions followers.

In the comment section of the post, which was later removed by Facebook, dozens of commentators issued threatening calls against the police officer, with one vowing that "the time of his stabbing is soon."

Screenshot of Shehab post showing officers, with users comments Im Tirtzu (screenshot)

"Our officers identified the suspect in his 20s from East Jerusalem, and today he was arrested and brought in for investigation," said the police in a statement.

"The Israel Police are engaged in a determined fight against crimes against uniformed officers, including in cyber space, and will use all the means and method necessary to quickly reach and prosecute the suspects."

Tom Nisani, Director of Im Tirtzu's Arab Desk, congratulated the police and said that "all those who threaten civilians and policemen alike need to be behind bars.

Nisani added: "The time has come to treat the Temple Mount like any other sovereign place in Israel and crack down on the Arab-Islamist social networks that frequently incite violence against policemen and Jewish worshippers."