Calls to murder police officer who killed terrorist last week

Numerous calls to murder the Israeli police officer who killed one of the terrorists in last week's stabbing attack at the entrance to the Temple Mount were issued after a photo singling out the officer was posted Sunday to Facebook by the Hamas-affiliated Shehab News Agency.

"The extremist Zionist policeman circled in blue who shot the two Jerusalemite boys, Nassim Abu Rumi and Hamoudeh al-Sheikh, two days ago was also the one who took furniture from the prayer house at the Gate of Mercy last night," read the post on the popular Facebook page with over seven millions followers.

In response to the post, dozens of commenters issued calls to murder the police officer. "There are heroes in Jerusalem, the time of his stabbing is coming soon," read one of the comments.

Other comments included: "Which type of car should I run him over with?" "His end is near," "Allah will deal with him," and "His days will come to an end God willing."

The Arab Desk of the Zionist organization Im Tirtzu, which discovered the post, immediately notified the police of the death threats.

"This is a serious case in which a policeman is facing death threats while fulfilling his duty on the Temple Mount," said Tom Nisani, Director of Im Tirtzu's Arab Desk.

"The time has come to treat the Temple Mount like any other sovereign place in Israel and crack down on the Arab-Islamist social networks that frequently incite violence against policemen and Jewish worshippers."

Nisani continued: "The writing is on the wall and we must do something before the next disaster. These inciters belong behind bars."