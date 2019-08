Security camera footage shows harrowing moments of terror attack in Old City of Jerusalem Thursday.

Police released footage Thursday night from the stabbing attack on officers at the entrance to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.

At just after 6:00 p.m., two Arab terrorists left the Mount, drew knives, and attempted to stab Israeli officers stationed at the gate.

One officer was moderately wounded, while both terrorists were shot.

One terrorist was killed immediately, while the other was seriously wounded.