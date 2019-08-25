Report: 5 killed in Israeli strikes in Syria

The death toll from Israeli air strikes near the Syrian capital overnight rose to 5, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said Sunday.

Earlier, the observatory reported that two from the Lebanese terror group Hezbollah and one Iranian had been killed.

"The Israeli raids targeting Iranian and Hezbollah posts... in the southeast of Damascus killed at least three people -- two from Hezbollah and a third who was Iranian," Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said.

Last night, the IDF confirmed it had carried out multiple strikes against Iranian targets outside Damascus following Intelligence that Iran was planning to launch armed drones at northern Israel.

The strikes targeted Iranian Quds Force operatives and Shiite militias which were preparing to advance attack plans targeting sites in Israel from within Syria over the last few days.



The thwarted attack included plans to launch a number of armed drones intended to be used to strike Israeli sites.



"The IDF is prepared to continue defending the State of Israel against any attempts to harm it and holds Iran and the Syrian regime directly responsible for the thwarted attack," an IDF statement said.