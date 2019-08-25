Hezbollah: One of the Israeli UAVs was booby-trapped

Terror group also claims that UAV caused damage to Hezbollah’s media center building after crashing and exploding.

The Hezbollah terror group said a short while ago that the UAV which fell in Dahyeh suburbs of Beirut was booby-trapped.

When it crashed and exploded, it caused damage to Hezbollah’s media center building.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is expected to speak this afternoon at 5:30 pm.

Earlier, Hezbollah claimed that two Israeli UAVs had fallen in the Beirut area.

The reports came hours after the IDF foiled a planned terrorist attack by Iran, when it struck Iranian targets outside Damascus following intelligence that Iran was planning to launch armed drones at northern Israel.

The strike targeted Iranian Quds Force operatives and Shiite militias which were preparing to advance attack plans targeting sites in Israel from within Syria over the last few days.

The thwarted attack included plans to launch a number of armed drones intended to be used to strike Israeli sites.