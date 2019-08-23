9,000 Arabs riot on Gaza border

About 9,000 Palestinian Arabs rioted on Friday along the Gaza border fence, an increase in the number of rioters compared to recent weeks.

The rioters threw explosives, some of them powerful, as well as grenades, firebombs and rocks towards IDF soldiers stationed in the area, reported Kan News.

The IDF said the soldiers responded by using riot dispersal means. Palestinian Arabs reported that 122 rioters were injured, 50 of them by gunfire.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out in the Eshkol Regional Council in southern Israel and is believed to have been caused by an incendiary balloon fired from Gaza. Firefighters put out the flames.

This week’s “March of the Return” riots come at the end of a particularly tense week. Overnight Wednesday, the Israel Air Force attacked twice in Gaza in retaliation for rocket fire on the south.

On Thursday night, IDF lookouts identified a terrorist armed with grenades approaching the border fence in northern Gaza.

The terrorist threw several grenades at IDF troops who charged and stopped the terrorist. There were no injuries among the Israeli soldiers.

