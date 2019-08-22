Terrorist throws grenades at soldiers and is shot

Armed terrorist approaches border with Gaza, throws grenades at IDF troops before being shot.

IDF lookouts on Thursday evening identified a terrorist armed with grenades approaching the border fence in northern Gaza.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that the terrorist threw several grenades at IDF troops.

The troops, who were on alert, charged and stopped the terrorist. There were no injuries among the Israeli soldiers.

Earlier on Thursday, Avichay Adraee, head of the Arab media division of the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, warned Gazans that rocket attacks and terrorist attacks will result in the disruption of normal life in Gaza.

Overnight Wednesday, the Israel Air Force attacked twice in Gaza in retaliation for rocket fire on the south.

The first air strike, shortly before 1:00 a.m., targeted a Hamas naval facility in the northern Gaza Strip.

The strike was in retaliation for a rocket attack on southern Israel which caused no injuries or damages.

Shortly after the Israeli air strike, another rocket was identified as having been launched from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory.

Around 4:00 a.m., IDF fighter jets attacked several other terrorist targets belonging to Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said the attack was carried out in response to the second rocket attack from Gaza.