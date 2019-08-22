IDF attacks naval facility in Gaza

IDF strikes Hamas naval facility in Gaza in retaliation for rocket attack on Israel. Shortly thereafter, terrorists fire another rocket.

IDF fighter jets attacked a number of terror targets at a Hamas naval facility in the northern Gaza Strip on Wednesday night.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said the attack was carried out in retaliation to the rocket fire on southern Israel earlier in the evening.

"The IDF will continue to act against attempts to harm Israeli civilians and considers the Hamas terrorist organization responsible for what is happening in and out of the Gaza Strip," it said.

Shortly after the Israeli air strike, another rocket was identified as having been launched from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that as a result of the fire, an alert was activated only in the open area.

On Wednesday evening, terrorists from Gaza fired one rocket into Israeli territory. A siren was sounded in one of the communities in the Shaar Hanegev Regional Council.

The rocket exploded in an open area. No physical injuries or damages were reported.

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz responded to the rocket attack, "Again a Red Color siren, again the children in the south are in protected spaces. [Hamas leader] Sinwar sets the agenda - and Netanyahu has lost confidence and wiped out Israeli deterrence. On September 17, we will give Hamas two options: Total quiet and returning our boys or total quiet and returning our boys through military force.”