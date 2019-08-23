'Stav Shaffir ignores questions, talks incessantly'

'From all the politicians I've met, this was without a doubt the strangest [interview] I've done,' says Kan journalist.

Kan journalist Orit Navon interviewed Democratic Camp leader MK Stav Shaffir on Thursday and said afterward that Shaffir completely ignored all the questions posed to her during the interview.

The interview was conducted on Facebook Live and posted on Kan's Facebook page. "I immediately realized something strange was going on here, but it took me a few minutes to figure out exactly what. She was just ignoring questions," Navon said in a post she posted on her Facebook page.

''Her thing is to keep talking the whole time no matter what - sometimes she stops and allows questions and then continues her speech from exactly the same place she stopped. At times, she doesn't even allow questions and then when I finish saying my question, she's still in the middle of her endless talking."

Navon described how unpleasant it was. "Imagine what it's like to sit in front of a person who completely ignores your presence. It was especially ridiculous in this situation because - hello I came to ask you questions - this is not a speech podium here and I'm not Judge Melcer who struggled to get you off the podium after you stole the committee time." (Navon was referring to a recent incident in which Shaffir refused to stop talking while speaking at a Central Elections Committee meeting and Melcer had to have her forcibly removed from the speech podium.)

"At a certain point I stopped and told her, 'Listen, there's a problem, I'm sitting here in front of you and you're ignoring me. You're talking like I'm not here and it's already offensive on a personal level. What are you doing?'"

These were some of the questions which Navon asked and Shaffir ignored: ''Isn't it problematic that your political partner Ehud Barak started a business partnership with a sex offender after he was convicted? Do you agree with the fact that Barak's relationship with Epstein is clouding your campaign?"

"Why are you blaming the rabbis for the stabbing of a homosexual Arab teenager?

"You're welcoming Ayman Odeh's willingness to join the coalition. In your opinion, can he be the defense minister for example?"

As mentioned, Shaffir didn't answer even one of the questions. "Only sound bites and speeches, speeches and sound bites. Towards the end of the conversation, she said that the questions were boring."

"From all the politicians I've met from the right, left and center, this was without a doubt the strangest [interview] on Facebook Live I've done. Seriously, leave politics. Start with learning how to conduct a conversation with someone who is not you."