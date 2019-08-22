Arab stabbed homosexual brother over 'displeasure' with him

Police statement against Israeli Arab who stabbed brother in Tel Aviv to be filed. Police don't note that act stems from 'LGBT' affiliation.

Police will file today, Thursday, a prosecutor's declaration against three Arabs from Tamra in their 20s who stabbed the brother of one of them for belonging to the “LGBT community.”

An investigation showed that the youth was stabbed by his sibling, with the help of another family member and an acquaintance.

A police announcement did not say the act was committed because of the youth's affiliation with LGBT, but "because of the displeasure” of the family members with him.

The stabbing incident occurred on July 26 outside the Dror house in Tel Aviv, where a 16-year-old boy from Tamra was moderately wounded and later hospitalized for an extended period.

A special police investigation team was able to reveal the identities of the suspected perpetrators, leading to their arrest, which was periodically extended.

When the investigation is exhausted, a prosecutor's declaration given by the Tel Aviv District Attorney's Office will be filed against the three Arabs suspected in the act.