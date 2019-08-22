Ayman Odeh to help Benny Gantz form Leftist government

Joint Arab List Chair MK Ayman Odeh does not rule out possibility of recommending Gantz as PM - and joining coalition headed by him.

Joint Arab List head MK Ayman Odeh is ready to enter a coalition of center-Left parties after the elections if Blue and White and the other parties will meet a series of basic requirements regarding Israeli Arabs and the political process.

Odeh said this in an interview with Yediot Ahronot, which will be published in tomorrow's Shabbat supplement.

Odeh's statement of willingness marks an historic change because while the Arab parties have previously joined blocs and safety nets, they have always stayed out of the coalition and government.

The report said that Odeh had formulated four requirements he believed would prepare the Arabs for entry into the coalition:

Planning and Construction: Freeze demolition of buildings in privately owned territories, repeal the Kaminitz Law that exacerbated the penalty for building offenses, build an Arab city.

Violence: Gather weapons from the public, establish anti-crime organizations and an inter-agency team to combat crime.

Welfare: Construct a public hospital in an Arab city, raise old-age pensions, disburse extra budget for dormitories for battered women.

Political: Resume negotiations with the "Palestinians", abolish nationality law.

"We will only be a government partner if the Arab citizen is no longer a second-class citizen," Odeh said.