'We spoke on the phone: An hour later they were attacked'

Rochel Sylvetsky, Arutz Sheva's Judaism and Op-Ed Editor, spoke of the condition of her grandchildren, who were injured in a terrorist ramming attack on Friday.

Nahum Nevies, 17,and his sister Noam, 19, were seriously and moderately injured, respectively, when a terrorist rammed into them as they made their way to a protected bus stop near the entrance to the town of Elazar in Gush Etzion.

"My grandchildren spoke to us on the phone, Noam and Nahum. We were up north and they were supposed to come join us for Shabbat because Nahum had been in the army for testing for the army on Thursday. He's 17. Noam Aliza was in her national service and wouldn't take off," Sylvetsky said.

"We talked to them and told them what to bring from the house what we had forgotten. Less than an hour later, we got a phone call and turned on the news and saw that there had been a ramming attack and the two of them had been hurt.

"Someone purposely turned off the road and hit the tow of them. It's a miracle that Noam is alive. It's a miracle that Nahum is alive."

Sylvetsky called on the public to pray for Nahum, who remains in serious condition.

"We have to pray for Nahum. He had head surgery. He's in intensive care. There has been some improvement, but there's a long way to go. Please pray for Nahum Elimelech, the son of Zehava Rivka."

She called on Prime Minister Netanyahu to ensure that "young people and children, in the land of the Jewish people after 2,000 years, can leave their house without being afraid that something will happen to them because of the enemies of our coming back here."

"I'm not talking about Elazar, and Gush Etzion, and Judea and Samaria. It's Jerusalem and everywhere else. My daughter, the mother of these two children, was in a bus that exploded years ago. She came out of it with slight wounds. Eight people died. My young son works in Yeshivat Mercaz Harav, where a terrorist murdered eight students in broad daylight.

"The prime minister has to do something to make them be afraid of touching the hair of a Jewish child. This is not something that we should suffer in our own land."