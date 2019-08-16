Ramming attack in Gush Etzion

Ramming attack near Elazar injures two people, initial reports say terrorist was neutralized.

Two teenagers were seriously injured Friday afternoon in a ramming attack near the entrance to the Gush Etzion town of Elazar, Magen David Adom (MDA) reported.

The victims have been identified as a 17-year-old boy, who is seriously injured, and a 19-year-old girl, who was moderately injured.

Both victims were treated by MDA and have been transferred to Jerusalem's Shaare Zedek Medical Center.

The terrorist has been neutralized.

MDA paramedic Lior Levi said: "When we arrived at the scene we saw a 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old youth in the ditch behind the bus stop. The boy was unresponsive and suffered a head injury as well as injuries to multiple bodily systems, and the girl was partially conscious."

"We administered lifesaving medical treatment, including sedating the boy and placing him on a respirator, and transferred them urgently to hospitals, with the boy in serious condition and the girl in moderate to serious condition."