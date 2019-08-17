Condition of teenage boy injured in ramming attack improves

The condition of Nachum Navis, the teenage boy injured Friday in a ramming attack, improved slightly.

The family added that the condition of his sister Noam, 19, has also improved, and she was transferred from Shaare Zedek Medical Center to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital, where Nachum is currently hospitalized, to make things easier for the family.

Nachum is still in very serious condition, and the public is asked to continue praying for his recovery.

Noam and Nachum, 17, were injured when a terrorist rammed into them as they made their way to a protected bus stop near the entrance to the town of Elazar in Gush Etzion. Nachum had spent the week vacationing with his family in northern Israel, but cut his vacation short when he was accepted into an elite IDF unit. He and Noam, who is currently doing her National Service, were on their way to rejoin the family in northern Israel when the terrorist rammed into them.

Noam suffered abrasions and injuries to her limbs, and was declared to be in moderate condition, while Nachum sustained an injury to his head and is sedated and on a respirator.

The terrorist who rammed them was neutralized by a police officer at the scene.

The public is asked to pray for Nachum Eliezer ben (son of -ed.) Zahava Rivka, and Noam bat (daughter of - ed.) Zahava Rivka.

Residents of Elazar noted that for a long time, they have been asking the Defense Ministry to secure the path leading from their town to the bus stop. They also said they warned senior Defense Ministry officials that terrorists would use the unprotected path to carry out ramming attacks on civilians walking from the town to the protected bus stop. Now, they hope the Defense Ministry will approve their request and secure the path.





