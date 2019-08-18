Sderot Mayor Alon Davidi on Sunday morning reiterated his call for a large-scale military operation against the Hamas terrorist organization which rules the Gaza Strip in response to the rocket fire over the weekend.

"A wide-scale operation must be launched now to eradicate Hamas. We cannot wait for another time. Only force can stop them," Davidi said in an interview with Galai Tzahal (Army Radio).

At least four rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip on Friday night and Saturday night. Three rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system while the fourth reportedly landed in the courtyard of a home in Sderot Saturday night.

Davidi has long called for a military operation to restore calm to his city and the Gaza envelope. Several weeks ago he said in an interview with Arutz Sheva: "Let the army do its thing. The IDF's power is enormous, but when you hold your hands behind your back and do not attack the Hamas gunmen or political leaders then we come to such a reality. I do not accept the government's abandonment of civilians. This is absurd. Don't give up. We have a prime minister who loves the Gaza envelope and the people of Israel. We have a great government. I urge them not to wait but to take the initiative and to show Hamas how much of a mistake it is making."