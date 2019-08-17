'We were preparing for Shabbat when we received the news'

Rochel Sylvetsky, grandmother of teens injured in ramming attack, says: 'They were running to the bus stop, we'd just spoken to them.'

Rochel Sylvetsky, Arutz Sheva's Judaism and Op-Ed Editor, is the grandmother of the teens injured Friday in a ramming attack.

Nahum Nevies, 17,and his sister Noam, 19, were seriously and moderately injured, respectively, when a terrorist rammed into them as they made their way to a protected bus stop near the entrance to the town of Elazar in Gush Etzion.

Nahum sustained an injury to his head and is sedated and on a respirator in very serious condition, while Noam suffered abrasions and injuries to her limbs, and is in moderate condition.

Sylvetsky spent Shabbat (Sabbath) in Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital together with five other family members.

"I was here the entire Shabbat, they brought Noam here from Shaare Zedek so that they'd be in the same place. There's been a significant improvement over Shabbat, there's still a lot to pray for," Sylvetsky told Kan 11.

"We were all vacationing in the north, we were all there - almost all of us, there's always someone who can't come. Noam is doing National Service in Jerusalem, working with a group of school-age children from families which have difficulties. She had volunteered to continue for an extra two weeks, so she didn't take vacation, but she was supposed to come for Shabbat. We spoke to them before they left home, asking them to bring various items people had forgotten, and suddenly after about an hour, maybe 45 minutes, we heard - people called us, I looked at the news, we saw that there had been a terror attack so we started to put things together. And then we got confirmation that it was them.

"We'd already spoken to Noam a few minutes earlier. So we all made off for Jerusalem. We already had the tables set here. The parents left immediately, I and my second son packed their things, we got everything and went back to the city. We took care of the kids and spent Shabbat here."

When asked if her grandchildren are special, Sylvetsky said, "I thought about that, but I really don't want to say anything because every child is special."

"Anyone who can run over children - you need to look at where he came from, how he grew up, what kind of awful person he is. But what does it matter which children they were? They're amazing, they're my grandchildren, they're special obviously, but everyone's grandchild is special, everyone loves their children. What does it matter? When he gets better, you'll get to know Nahum, G-d willing. When Noam gets out and is able to return to her National Service children she loves so much, you'll get to know her. They're both amazing, that's true."

"Noam and Nahum were not at a hitchhiking station, they were on their way to a proper bus stop," Sylvetsky emphasized. "They had crossed the street at the crosswalk and ran to the bus stop, because the bus was supposed to arrive and they did not want to miss it. And then they were rammed."

"They weren't standing at an unsecured spot, they simply hadn't managed to reach it. The town has been asking for several years that the concrete barricades protecting the bus stop be lengthened to include up until the crosswalk. It's only a few meters but they're dangerous. If they had expanded the barricades, this wouldn't have happened. I wouldn't be with my grandchildren in the hospital right now."

The public is asked to pray for Nahum Elimelech ben (son of -ed.) Zahava Rivka, and Noam bat (daughter of - ed.) Zahava Rivka.

Watch the Hebrew video here: