Trump in New Hampshire: 'You have no choice but to vote for me'

Trump addresses a raucous crowd in New Hampshire election rally: 'We are all children of the same Almighty God.'

US President Donald Trump visited New Hampshire for the first time since his reelection campaign, addressing a raucous crowd at an arena in Manchester. There were 12,000 supporters at the rally, according to what Trump's campaign manager Brad Parscale told Fox News.

Trump seemed to play on the crowd's emotions by portraying Americans as "sharing the same heart and dreams" and then immediately denouncing "the radical Democrats who are trying to tear America apart."

"We are all Americans," Trump said. "We all share the same home. We all share the same heart. We all share the same dreams. We are all children of the same Almighty God." The audience cheered.

Trump continued: "But at the very moment when the country should be coming together to enjoy the wonderful blessings, the radical Democrats are trying to tear America apart. They vilify anyone who doesn't share their extreme views."

In addition to denouncing radical Democrats, Trump spoke extensively about the economy, taking credit that "the United States right now has the hottest economy anywhere in the world."

Trump warned the crowd that the US is doomed if he isn't reelected. "See, the bottom line is, I know you like me and this room is a lovefest and I know that, but you have no choice but to vote for me, because your 401(k)s ... down the tubes. Everything is going to be down the tubes. So whether you love me or hate me, you've got to vote for me."

"We've created over 6 million new jobs since the election," Trump boasted, adding that more than 7 million Americans "have been lifted off food stamps."

The rally in New Hampshire comes on the heels of back to back mass shootings in the United States, in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, killing a total of 31 people and wounding dozens of others. Trump mentioned the shooting but advocated for the rights of Americans to bear arms. "We will always uphold the Second Amendment."

However, Trump added that he supports increasing the amount of institutions for the mentally ill. "We will be taking mentally deranged and dangerous people off of the streets so we won't have to worry so much about them. We don't have those institutions anymore, and people can't get proper care. There are seriously ill people and they're on the streets."

"Are we sure we're in New Hampshire?" Trump asked during the speech with his characteristic bluntness. "You have a reputation as a very staid, very elegant people, and you're not acting it tonight, and that's a good thing."