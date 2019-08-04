At least 10 wounded in Ohio shooting

Suspect arrested after police called to deal with an "active shooter" in Dayton, Ohio. Six seriously wounded.

Less than 12 hours after the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, Police and other emergency services in Ohio responded to reports of a shooting with multiple victims near downtown Dayton, local officials and witnesses say.

The incident began at about 1 a.m. on Sunday when police were called to deal with an “active shooter” on East 5th Street in the Oregon District.

One suspect was arrested at the Dayton, Ohio shooting incident, according to local reports. Police and emergency forces are securing the area.

There are apparently at least ten casualties, six of them seriously wounded.