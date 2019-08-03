Texas: 18 victims killed in Walmart, multiple shooters

Eighteen people were killed and multiple people were injured in a shooting on Saturday at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

Lieutenant Governor of Texas told Fox News that the shooter, a 21-year-old male is in custody and that there are between 15-20 fatalities. It is unknown if there are other shooters at this time.

A city official said that suspects were in custody but the area may still be unsafe. "There isn't an imminent threat. There's no active shooter currently, but that isn't to say we've rendered the scene safe at this time," El Paso police spokesman Enrique Carrillo said.

A video on Twitter showed shoppers running out of the store with their hands up. One witness told CBS News that he heard at least 10 gunshots as he was about to enter Walmart.

White House Deputy Secretary Steven Groves said that "President Trump has been briefed on the shooting in El Paso, and we continue to monitor the situation. The President has spoken with Attorney General Barr and Governor Abbott."

Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted that the Texas Department of Public Safety is assisting local law enforcement and federal authorities in bringing the situation to an end.

The El Paso Police Department tweeted a warning on Saturday morning about an active shooting at the Cielo Vista Mall area, telling people to keep away from the area.

The police tweeted again at 1:03 p.m. that "the scene is still active."

Nearby businesses are currently on lockdown.

On Thursday, two people were shot to death in a Walmart store in Southhaven, Mississippi. Earlier in the week, three people were shot and killed at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California.

This is a developing story.