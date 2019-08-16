North Korea conducts another missile test

South Korea’s military says that North Korea fired two more projectiles into the sea.

South Korea’s military said on Friday morning (local time) that North Korea fired more projectiles into the sea.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said projectiles were twice launched from an area on the North’s eastern coast, according to The Associated Press.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff didn’t immediately say what the weapons were or how far they flew.

The test is the sixth that North Korea has conducted in recent weeks in what is seen as an effort to build leverage ahead of negotiations with the United States.

On Sunday, North Korea said its leader Kim Jong Un had personally inspected a test of a new weapon which took place a day earlier.

North Korean media has quoted Kim as having said in the past week that the recent tests are meant to serve as a warning to the US and South Korea’s joint military drills.

The tests come as talks between the US and North Korea on denuclearization continue to stall, having broken down after the failed summit between Kim and Trump in February in Vietnam.

Nevertheless, Trump recently said that North Korea’s missile tests may have violated United Nations resolutions but did not break his agreement with Kim.