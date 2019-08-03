Trump: North Korean tests don't breach my agreement with Kim

Trump downplays North Korea’s missile tests, expresses optimism that Kim will do the right thing.

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that North Korea’s missile tests may have violated United Nations resolutions but did not break his agreement North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“Kim Jong Un and North Korea tested 3 short range missiles over the last number of days. These missiles tests are not a violation of our signed Singapore agreement, nor was there discussion of short range missiles when we shook hands,” Trump tweeted.

“There may be a United Nations violation, but Chairman Kim does not want to disappoint me with a violation of trust, there is far too much for North Korea to gain - the potential as a Country, under Kim Jong Un’s leadership, is unlimited,” he argued.

“Also, there is far too much to lose. I may be wrong, but I believe that Chariman [sic] Kim has a great and beautiful vision for his country, and only the United States, with me as President, can make that vision come true. He will do the right thing because he is far too smart not to, and he does not want to disappoint his friend, President Trump!” added Trump.

The tweets come a day after North Korea carried out a new projectile launch, the third time in eight days it had carried out a missile test.

US officials said initial information indicates that Thursday’s test was similar to two other short-range missile tests by Pyongyang in recent days.

North Korean media reported that an earlier test was personally supervised by Kim, and that a “new-type large-caliber multiple launch guided rocket system” had been tested.

Talks between the US and North Korea on denuclearization broke down after the failed summit between Kim and Trump in February in Vietnam.

Trump abruptly ended that summit with the North Korean leader, explaining that, while "we had a productive time," no deal was signed.

Trump met with Kim again in late June, becoming the first US president to step onto North Korean soil at the demilitarized zone. He said the two leaders agreed to start working-level talks on a denuclearization deal.

