Trump: I received a 'beautiful letter' from Kim

Trump says he received another letter from North Korean leader amid his country's recent missile tests.

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he received yet another "very beautiful" letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un amid North Korea’s recent missile tests.

Speaking to reporters on the White House South Lawn, Trump said Kim is unhappy about the US joint military exercises with South Korea.

"He wasn't happy with the tests, the war games...and as you know I've never liked it either," Trump said, explaining that the reason for this is that he doesn't want to pay for the joint military exercises.

North Korea fired projectiles twice into the sea on Monday night, a day after the US and South Korean militaries started scaled-down joint military exercises despite warnings from the North that the drills could derail fragile nuclear diplomacy.

The test was North Korea’s fourth over the past week.

Later, North Korean media quoted Kim as having said the tests were a warning to the US and South Korea’s joint military drills.

The tests come as talks between the US and North Korea on denuclearization continue to stall, having broken down after the failed summit between Kim and Trump in February in Vietnam.

Nevertheless, Trump said a week ago that North Korea’s missile tests may have violated United Nations resolutions but did not break his agreement with Kim.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)